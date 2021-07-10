Over 2.5 tons of illicit drugs confiscated in SE Iran

The Police chief of Sistan and Baluchistan province Second Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri broke the news on Saturday, saying that following the intelligence activities of the anti-narcotics police forces of Sib va Sooran County, a drug-trafficking band that was trying to transfer drug consignment to the center of the province, was identified and dismantled.

Taheri added that in addition to the confiscation of some weapons and ammunition, the police force seized 2.575 tons of narcotics, consisting of 2.220 tons of opium, 325 kg of hashish and 30 kg of crystal.

During a clash between police forces and smugglers, 8 smugglers have been arrested and handed to the judiciary officials, he noted.

According to the police chief, 6 vehicles have been seized in this regard.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

