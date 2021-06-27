Iran at forefront of fight against drug-transiting to Europe

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Austria in a tweet in German wrote about Iran's role in the fight against drug trafficking, "Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking, which is mainly transited to Europe."

"Iran, meanwhile, is receiving little support in this costly struggle," it added.

"About 4,000 police officers have lost their lives along the way, and we pay $ 350 million a year to fight drugs," it highlighted.

Previously, Iran’s permanent ambassador to the International Organizations in Vienna in a letter to the Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime Ghada Fathy Ismail Waly said that the Islamic Republic is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking in the international arena.

He further criticized the inaction of relevant international organizations in the battle against drug trafficking.

According to Gharibabadi, Iranian law enforcement officers have confiscated more than 1147 tons of various illicit drugs in 2020 which shows a 41 percent growth compared to 2019.

The Iranian diplomat further noted that Iran's anti-narcotics forces had 2,851 armed clashes with drug traffickers in the past year which led to the dismantling of 2,196 drug gangs and the martyrdom of 10 Iranian officers in 2020.

