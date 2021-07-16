'Dealing with drug problem global responsibility'

He wrote in a tweet on Thursday: " Yesterday, 3 police officers were martyred in Iran in a clash with drug traffickers."

"In the absence of these dedicated effort, the Europeans have to go after every gram of narcotics on their streets. Countering world drug problem requires shared responsibility by all," he added.

His tweet came in reference to the martyrdom of three Iranian police officers in the fight against drug traffickers recently.

According to the disciplinary force in Iran, during a clash with armed drug traffickers in Kahnooj, in the southern province of Kerman, on Wednesday, an armed drug trafficking gang was destroyed and two traffickers were killed, one wounded and three arrested too. One of the dead was the leader of a gang of villains.

