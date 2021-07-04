  1. Politics
Jul 4, 2021, 10:30 PM

Police confiscate close to 2 tons of narcotics in W Tehran

Police confiscate close to 2 tons of narcotics in W Tehran

TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) – The police commander of Shahriar county said that the police forces confiscated 1.750 tons of different kinds of illicit drugs during an operation.

The drugs include morphine, glass, and opium, General Keyvan Zahiri said on Sunday, adding that a drug-trafficking gang was dismantled and 3 major smugglers were arrested.

On Saturday, in one of the transportation axes of Shahriar county, western Tehran, a Nissan carrying drugs was identified by the police in a special operation, he said.

During the inspection of the vehicle, one ton and 750 kilograms of various drugs that the smugglers intended to transport from Iran to Western countries were seized.

Iran, which has a 900-kilometer common border with Afghanistan, is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking, and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

RHM/5249926

News Code 175646
مرضیه رحمانی
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175646/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News