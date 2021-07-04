Police confiscate close to 2 tons of narcotics in W Tehran

The drugs include morphine, glass, and opium, General Keyvan Zahiri said on Sunday, adding that a drug-trafficking gang was dismantled and 3 major smugglers were arrested.

On Saturday, in one of the transportation axes of Shahriar county, western Tehran, a Nissan carrying drugs was identified by the police in a special operation, he said.

During the inspection of the vehicle, one ton and 750 kilograms of various drugs that the smugglers intended to transport from Iran to Western countries were seized.

Iran, which has a 900-kilometer common border with Afghanistan, is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking, and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

