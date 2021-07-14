Police seize over 1 ton of narcotics in SE Iran

The commander of Sistan and Baluchestan police Second Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri said that the police forces in the southeastern province could identify a professional team of drug traffickers in the province who were trying to transfer a big shipment of illicit drugs from the border areas in Saravan to Khash County and in the next place to the central provinces.

Taheri added that last night the drug traffickers were stopped by the police forces and had to escape the scene after leaving behind their vehicles that were loaded with narcotics on the road between Saravan and Khash.

The police commander said that 3 drug traffickers were chased by the police and got arrested at the end.

He said that an AK-47 rifle with 21 bullets, 1,135 kilograms of opium were discovered that were laden in the drug dealers' vehicles.

The Sistan and Balochestan police commander stressed that the police force will spare no efforts in their fight against illegal drugs.

