  1. Iran
Jul 24, 2021, 10:00 PM

Iran intelligence seizes 80kg heroin at border with Turkey

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – The public relations department of the Intelligence Office of West Azarbaijan province said Saturday a shipment of 80 kilograms of heroin was seized by their security forces in Maku.

The West Azarbaijan province Intelligence Office statement which was released on Saturday said that a shipment of 80 kg heroin was discovered by their forces and was confiscated from the drug traffickers before they could smuggle it into Turkey and then to the European countries.

The statement said that the drug traffickers were trying to hide the shipment in a truck and smuggle it to European countries.

Maku is in the south of West Azarbaijan Province which borders Turkey.

Kamal Iranidoost
