Iran security forces seize over 1 ton of illegal drugs in SE

According to a report by "Police.ir", Brigadier General Ali Goudarzi said after intensifying surveillance and control activities of the border police, a big drug cartel was discovered at the border region in Saravan in southeastern Province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

The border police commander said that drug traffickers were trying to transfer a big shipment of narcotics into the central regions of the country but they were caught in an ambush by the security forces on their way.

Goudarzi said that when the drug traffickers found out that were spotted they got engaged in an armed conflict with the security forces responding to them. But, eventually, the drug traffickers had to escape the scene after heavy clashes, leaving behind their vehicles and their big shipment of narcotics.

He said that one ton and 6 kg of various drugs, including 950 kg of opium and 56 kg of Hashish were seized.

The commander further said that the police's search for apprehending the drug traffickers is continuing.

KI/5246020