Police seize 858 kg of illicit drugs in Shiraz

Hojat al-Islam Seyyed Kazem Mousavi broke the news on Thursday, saying that the police force seized 858 kilograms of illicit drugs, consisting of 817 kilograms of hashish, 27 kilograms of opium and 14 kilograms of morphine.

In this regard, a smuggler was arrested and a car seized, he added.

Based on the United Nations reports, Afghanistan ranks first as the producer of opium and heroin in the world. Iran, being Afghanistan's neighbor, has always been the main route for smuggling narcotics to the Western world.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past decades. The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

