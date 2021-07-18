Police bust over 1.2 tons of illicit drugs in SE Iran

The Police chief of Sistan and Baluchistan province Second Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri broke the news on Sunday, saying that a drug-trafficking band that was trying to transfer drug consignment to the center of the province by 5 vehicles was identified by anti-narcotics police forces of Iranshahr and Khash counties.

During a clash between police forces and smugglers, three of them have been arrested and the rest of them fled to the highlands of the area using the darkness of the night, he added.

The police forces busted 1.206 tons of illicit drugs, consisting of 1.148 of opium and 57 kg of hashish in addition to confiscation of some weapons, Taheri noted.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

