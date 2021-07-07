US military base in Syria targeted by drones

Following the news of the attack on the US military base in western Iraq, the media reported that a US base in eastern Syria had also been targeted by drones.

Al-Masirah reported quoting its correspondent in Syria that several drones attacked the US base at the Al-Omar oil field in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province.

According to the report, US forces are on high alert after the attack.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), backed by the United States, have confirmed the attack on US military bases.

In this regard, Farhad Shami, the general director of the SDF Media Center announced that the US military base in eastern Syria had been targeted by drones.

Shami said the attack took place at 10:15 a.m. local time today, claiming that coalition forces, along with Syrian Democratic Forces had repelled the attack.

He also claimed that according to initial reports, the attack did not cause any damage and that more details will be announced after receiving the information.

The report comes as Iraqi media reported a moment ago of an attack on the US base of Ain al-Asad in Iraq's Anbar province and the sound of heavy explosions at the base.

Despite reports from Iraqi sources that 30 rockets had been fired at the base, a US coalition spokesman claimed that the base had been targeted with 14 rockets.

Iraqi sources also reported this morning extensive rocket and drone attacks on a US base in Erbil, Iraq.

