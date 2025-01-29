2 young Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

The Tuesday attacks killed 25-year-old Omar Abu al-Haija and 23-year-old Ayman Fadi Qasim Naji. Their bodies were recovered on Wednesday, Press TV reported.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing local sources, reported that Haija died following an Israeli drone strike on an area in the center of the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

The sources added that Israeli troops prevented ambulance crews from reaching the injured young man and transporting him.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) crew members were able to recover the body of Haija from the roof of a building, and transferred it to a nearby hospital.

This came hours after Naji succumbed to critical gunshot wounds sustained during a violent Israeli military raid on the suburb of Artah, south of Tulkarm.

The PRCS said Israeli forces handed over the body of the young Palestinian on Wednesday morning, and they transferred it to Martyr Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital in Tulkarm.

Eyewitnesses and local sources reported that Israeli special forces stormed the Artah suburb, besieging a residential building at its entrance.

Reinforcements, including military vehicles, quickly followed, with soldiers firing indiscriminately during the assault.

Naji, who was injured in the gunfire, was left without medical aid and detained by occupation forces until he died from his wounds.

MNA