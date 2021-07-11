  1. Politics
US transfers new military equipment to Ain al-Asad

TEHRAN, Jul. 11 (MNA) – The US has reportedly carried new military equipment into Ain al-Asad base, a US military base located in Al Anbar Province in western Iraq.

An Iraqi security source informed of new military equipment that has arrived at the Ain al-Asad base in western Iraq by US occupying forces.

"This is in line with the precautionary measures taken by US forces to support the Ain al-Asad base against rocket and drone strikes," the unknown source said, Al-Ahed reported. 

He added that the US forces have recently taken some measures in the Ain al-Asad base and stepped up their security operations.

Recently, Ain al-Asad base military base in Iraq has been targeted several times with drones and missiles.

Last week, Saudi Arabia's Al-Hadath news channel claimed that seven rockets were fired at the American base.

Local Iraqi sources said that the US air defense systems were unable to intercept the drones.

