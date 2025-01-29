Dubai-Moscow flight makes emergency landing in south Russia

The Boeing 737 issued the emergency signal due to a fire detector warning in the luggage compartment, Interfax said.
TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – A passenger flight operated by Russian airline Pobeda, en route from Dubai to Moscow, safely landed in Astrakhan, a city in southern Russia, after issuing a distress signal over the Caspian Sea.
The Boeing 737 issued the emergency signal due to a fire detector warning in the luggage compartment, Interfax said.
All passengers and crew members were unharmed, it added.
