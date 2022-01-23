ISIL-SDF clashes enter day 4, kill 123 incl. civilians

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said in a report on Sunday that over 120 people have been killed in the fight over the control of Ghweran prison in Hasaka, northeast Syria.

According to the latest figures released by the SOHR, 77 ISIL terrorists, 39 SDF militias and seven civilians have been killed in the clashes, although the exact number of casualties is still unknown and could be higher as dozens of people are still unaccounted for.

Many people are reported to have been wounded in the clashes, some of whom are reported to be in critical conditions.

According to the Al-Quds-Al-Arabi newspaper, the clashes began after ISIL terrorists attacked Ghweran jail, where thousand of ISIL members are reported to have been held by the US-allied Kurdish militias.

The was was the largest and most violent ISIL attack since March 2019.

The ISIL began its attack on the prison on Thursday in a bid to free suspected ISIL detainees, whose number is estimated to be more than 5,000.

Hundreds of ISIS prisoners have been detained again by the SDF while dozens are still at large, the exact number of whom is still unknown.

ISIL has announced on one of its Telegram channels that it had seized a weapons depot in the prison and that hundreds of its members had fled since the beginning of the attack four days ago.

The Syrian government on Sunday issued a statement condemning the losses of civilian lives in the attack. The SDF is backed by the United States while the legitimate Damascus government has called on Washington and Ankara to withdraw their forces from its soil considering it as an occupation.

KI/FNA14001103000469