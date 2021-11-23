US base in Syria targeted by rockets

A rocket attack against a US base near the Syrian-Iraqi border led to several deadly explosions, local sources reported on Tuesday.

Terrible explosions shook the US base in a village, located five kilometers from the Al-Yaarubiyah town in al-Hasakah Governorate, Syria.

The blasts followed the firing of four rockets at the base, the source of which is still unknown.

According to these sources, the explosions were such loud that was heard in different parts of the northeastern border of Syria with Iraq.

