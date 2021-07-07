American Ain al-Asad base targeted with 30 missiles

Ain al Asad which is a US military base located in Al Anbar Province in western Iraq is reported to have been targeted with drones.

Iraqi media also confirmed that several explosions were heard at the base.

No further details have come out on the attack yet.

Saudi Arabia's Al-Hadath news channel claimed that seven rockets were fired at the American base.

Local Iraqi sources said that the US air defense systems were unable to intercept the drones.

The Thar al-Mohandes Brigade (Abu Mahdi al-Muhanids revenge) announced that it had targeted the Ain al-Assad base with 30 Grad missiles and that these missiles had hit their targets.

A US coalition spokesman said the base had been targeted by 14 missiles.

In response to the attack on Ain al-Assad base, the US forces have reportedly targeted the "al-Baghdadi" area of Anbar, from where the missiles were allegedly fired.

The US artillery unit also targeted indiscriminately a mosque in the town of Heet or Hit, in Al-Anbar

