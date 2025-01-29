  1. Economy
Tehran-Van train to be launched late March 2025: Govt. spox

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – The Iranian government spokesperson has announced that a train linking Iran's Tehran to Turkey’s Van is slated to be launched in late March 2025.

Speaking on the sidelines of the government’s Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Fatemeh Mohajerani told reporters that according to a report by the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh, Tehran-Van passenger train will be launched at the beginning of the Iranian New Year (to start March 20, 2025).

According to a statement by the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, known as RAI, on January 7, 2025, following numerous meetings and bilateral meetings held between the CEOs of Iran and Turkey railways, the Tehran-Van passenger train will be launched soon.

