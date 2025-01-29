Iran exports over $9 billion minerals in 9 months: IMIDRO

More than 46 million tons of various types of mining and mineral products, valued at $9.9 million, were exported from Iran between March 21 and December 22, 2024, registering a one percent growth in value compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

IMIDRO pout the value of mining and mineral products exported from the country in the first nine months of the previous Iranian calendar year (March 21 to December 22, 2023) at $9.829 billion.

The organization also added that over three million tons of mining and mineral products, valued at $8.820 billion, was imported into the country between March 21 and December 22, 2024.

