US logistics convoy targeted in Iraq Al-Anbar

Another US military logistics convoy was targeted in Iraq's Anbar province, according to "Baghdad today".

According to the report, no group has so far claimed responsibility for targeting the US military logistics convoy in the western province.

The report of today's attack in Al-Anbar comes after another roadside bomb recently exploded against a US military logistics convoy in Dhi Qar province.

In recent months, the US logistics convoys have been repeatedly targeted in various parts of Iraq. However, the American troops continue to ignore a piece of legislation approved by the Iraqi parliament's resolution which calls for the expulsion of foreign troops from the country.

