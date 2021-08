Sabereen News Telegram Channel reported that seven 122- mm rockets hit the Qush Tepa area in south of Erbil province on Tuesday afternoon.

Governor of ‘Qush Tepa’ confirmed the attacks and said that unknown individuals fired the rockets, the report added.

He went on to say that rockets hit areas around four villages and security forces are investigating in this regard.

No further details have yet been released on the incident.

