Pezeshkian congrats Lukashenko on reelection as Belarus pres.

In his congratulatory message, President Pezeshkian considered the huge participation of the people of Belarus in the elections as the demonstration of their determination and will to create a bright and rosy future.

“I sincerely congratulate your (Alexander Lukashenko) reelection as president of Belarus to you and people of that country,” he added.

"I am confident that the friendly relations between Iran and Belarus and mutually beneficial cooperation in all bilateral, regional, and international fields will be further expanded during the new term of your presidency,” Pezeshkian emphasized.

"I pray to God Almighty for your success in the new position, and for the well-being of the people of the Republic of Belarus," he added.

On January 27, incumbent Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko won the presidential election with 86.82% of votes, according to preliminary results, Central Election Commission Chairman Igor Karpenko said at a press conference.

