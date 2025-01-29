  1. World
Gaza death toll increases to 47,417

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced that the number of martyrs from the Israeli army's attacks on Gaza increased to 47,417 on Wednesday.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said in a statement on Wednesday that as a result of the Zionist army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7th of 2023, 47,417 people have been martyred. 

The ministry also noted that the total number of people injured in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since the start of the war in the Strip has reached 111,571.
It also declared that in the past 48 hours, the bodies of 63 martyrs have been transferred to hospitals, of which 59 had been recovered from the rubble. Eight injured people were transferred to hospitals.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

