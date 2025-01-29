  1. Politics
Iran backs creation of SCO anti-drug center in Tajikistan

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – Iran’s ambassador to Tajikistan has stressed the Iranian government's support for the establishment of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)'s anti-drug center in Tajikistan.

Alireza Haghighian, the ambassador of Iran to Tajikistan recently attended the international seminar dubbed "Shanghai Cooperation Organization Towards a Healthy Drug-Free Society", which was held in cooperation with the Tajikistan's Academy of Public Administration, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Drug Control Agency and the SCO Friendship and Cooperation Center. 

Haghighian in his speech at the meeting, pointed out the high importance of the issue of combating drugs, stressing the need for collective, integrated, and targeted actions at the regional and global levels to combat this global challenge.

He called for the SCO to develop appropriate mechanisms and plans to combat drug and psychotropic substance trafficking. He emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran's support for the establishment of the SCO Anti-Drug Center in Dushanbe.

He continued by explaining the capacities and capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran in this field, further stressing Iran’s readiness to share its rich and significant experiences with the SCO member countries.

