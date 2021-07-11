US base in Syria's al-Omar oil field targeted by missiles

Media sources reported another missile attack on the US base at the al-Omar oil field, where US troops are stationed.

The Saberin News reported that the US base at the al-Omar oil field in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province was hit by a rocket today, and smoke can be seen in the sky after the rocket hit the US base.

Some Arab sources reported this morning that some rockets had hit a US coalition base in Deir ez-Zor province, near the Iraqi-Syrian border.

Four missiles hit the base directly, the Saberin News wrote.

Eyewitnesses also reported that they could see smoke and fire in the Koniko base and that a large number of US coalition planes flew over the city.

Minutes later, the Syrian state news agency SANA reported, citing local sources that an explosion took place after midnight inside a military base for the US forces at Koniko gas factory in the eastern countryside.

The sources added that unusual movements of the US forces were observed in the area after the explosion, without providing details of its causes or results due to the closure imposed by the occupation in the vicinity of the base.

US forces are stationed at several military bases in Syria, the most important of which are near the al-Omar oil field and the Koniko gas field in Deir ez-Zor and al-Tanf in southeastern Syria.

ZZ/FNA14000420000479