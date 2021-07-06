Military base in US embassy in Baghdad hit by drones (+VIDEO)

Some Iraqi sources reported early Tuesday morning an airstrike on the Green Zone in Baghdad near US buildings.

Sirens went off warning of drone attacks on the US embassy in the Green Zone at Al-Tawheed Base 3, the Saberin News reported.

The source said that a severe attack was carried out on Al-Tawheed Base 3 at the US embassy, adding that the CRAM system was trying to repel a severe attack on the base.

Minutes later, some Arab sources, including Al-Jazeera, reported that the attack was carried out using UAVs and the US embassy's anti-aircraft systems targeted them.

Saberin News also confirmed that the attack was carried out using an explosive drone, saying that the drone targeted Al-Tawheed Base 3 accurately and US forces closed the military section inside the US embassy.

It also pointed to the released footage of the aimless firing of anti-aircraft systems at the US Embassy, saying that as shown in the video, the US air defense system fires randomly without hitting any targets.

The Iraqi media reported minutes later that the attack on Al-Tawheed Base 3 at the US Embassy in Baghdad was carried out using four explosive drones.

US Embassy anti-aircraft systems in Baghdad targeted a drone trying to approach, an Iraqi security source also told Al-Jazeera, adding that there were no injuries in the incident.

According to reports, witnesses said they saw at least one explosion in the corridors of the southern part of the US embassy, where Al-Tawheed Base 3 is located.

US military helicopters flew over the embassy complex in Baghdad after the attack.

Meanwhile, on Monday evening, Ain al-Assad air base in Iraq's Anbar province was targeted with eight rockets.

