Taliban ensure security of foreign embassies, diplomats: Spox

Mujahid in a speech said the group would ensure the security of foreign diplomats based in Mazar-e-Sharif, Sputnik news agency reported.

“I cannot say now whether Mazar-e-Sharif will fall to the Taliban or not, but given the need to secure foreign embassies, consulates and diplomats, I must say that their security will be guaranteed and there will be no problem for them. We are in touch with the countries that have an embassy or consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif, and they trust us,” he added.

Referring to the occupation of 70% of the border areas with Tajikistan, he also stressed that the Taliban would respect the two principles of security and non-interference in the affairs of neighboring countries.

“We approve control of part of the border areas with Tajikistan. We have occupied more than 70% of the border areas with Tajikistan. We have good relations with our friendly and neighboring country, Tajikistan. Border security will be established and no (external) intervention will take place,” Taliban spokesman reiterated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he also said that there is a possibility of increasing the number of areas occupied by the Taliban, adding that a large area in Badakhshan province was captured yesterday and those stationed by the Kabul government in the border areas fled there and as a result, the area came under Taliban control. ‌

MA/5251367