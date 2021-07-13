Bomb blast in Kabul leaves five dead, injures five more

An Afghan security source said an explosion in the Maiwand Road area of ​​downtown Kabul had killed five people and injured more than five other people.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdows Faramarz told local media that, "The incident took place at around 2:50 pm today (Tuesday, July 13) in the Chowk district of ​​Maiwand Road."

Faramarz said the type of blast had not yet been determined and that investigations were underway on the blast.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Meanwhile, Kabul police say they neutralized a landmine explosion in the Kubaki in ​​Kabul's Paghman district.

According to police, the mine was planted on the road to kill civilians, but police discovered and defused it before it exploded.

KI/FNA14000422000673