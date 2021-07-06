Tajikistan deploys 20,000 troops to border with Afghanistan

During a National Security Council meeting on Monday, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon ordered the Tajik military to deploy 20,000 soldiers along the Afghan-Tajik border, the Tajikistan president’s office stated, Ariana News reported.

This development comes after over 1,000 Afghan military personnel retreated to Tajikistan on Sunday as Taliban fighters closed in on border crossings between the two countries, Central Asian media outlet Akipress reported on Monday

Akipress said the Taliban captured Khwahan, Shekay, Nusay, Maimay, Sheghnan, and Ishkashim districts in Badakhshan province, which all border Tajikistan.

According to the report, 1,037 Afghan military personnel crossed into Tajikistan following armed clashes with the Taliban.

Reports also emerged over the weekend that at least 300 Afghan security force members crossed into Tajikistan on Saturday amid heavy clashes with the Taliban.

ZZ/PR