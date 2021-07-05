  1. Politics
Jul 5, 2021, 6:19 PM

Russian consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif temporarily suspends work

Russian consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif temporarily suspends work

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – Russia’s Consulate General in the Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif has temporarily halted its operations because of the worsening situation in northern Afghanistan.

Russian Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan and Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov told the remarks on Monday, TASS reported.

"Yes," he said responding to a question on the issue.

"The situation is unstable, the Afghan troops have surrendered too many districts. Naturally, that triggers anxiety. So, many consulates [of other countries in Mazar-e-Sharif] have temporarily suspended their work pending clarification of the situation," he emphasized.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow was keeping a close eye on the intensification of the activity by the Taliban in a number of Afghanistan’s regions, especially in its northern and northeastern provinces but was not inclined to exaggerate the situation.

RHM/PR

News Code 175730
مرضیه رحمانی
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175730/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News