36 Taliban members killed, wounded in Afghanistan’s Helmand

Al Jazeera TV News Network reported on Monday that 30 members of Taliban Group were killed in the course of airstrike of Afghan army forces on the positions of Taliban in Helmand province.

According to a statement released by the Afghan Ministry of Defense, six members of Taliban Group were also wounded.

The airstrikes on Taliban positions in Helmand province came after members of Taliban Group attacked an Afghan army base, the statement added.

On the one hand, a new round of inter-Afghan talks continues in the Qatari capital Doha and on the other hand, clashes between Taliban Group and Afghan security forces have increased throughout the country.

