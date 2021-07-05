Russia expresses concern over situation in Afghanistan

"In general, we have already said and repeated many times that, of course, after the withdrawal of the Americans and their allies from Afghanistan, the development of the situation in this country is a matter of our heightened concern," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to Sputnik.

"We observe very carefully and state that, unfortunately, destabilization is taking place," Peskov told reporters.

The Russian president's spokesman also said that the issue of deploying the Russian military in Afghanistan is not under discussion in Kremlin.

"No. There are no discussions on this matter," Peskov said.

KI/PR