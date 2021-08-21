Afghan soldiers who fled to Iran returned home: Taliban

The Taliban said Afghan army soldiers who had previously taken refuge in Iran from Nimroz and Farah Provinces amid Taliban attacks have returned to Afghanistan with military equipment and vehicles after a general amnesty was issued by the Taliban leadership.

The Taliban added that the troops returned to their homes without any problems after returning to Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Taliban Governor Maulvi Abdul Haq Abed in Nimroz announced that 100 members of the security forces had been released after a decree by the group's leader.

Abed said the forces include army and national security forces who were captured about 40 days ago in the towns of Delaram and Chakhansur in Nimroz.

KI/TSNM