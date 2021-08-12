  1. Politics
Aug 12, 2021, 3:00 PM

Iran consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif transferred to Kabul

TEHRAN, Aug. 12 (MNA) – Following the escalation of tensions in northern Afghanistan, the Iranian Consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif transferred its activities from Mazar-e-Sharif to Kabul for a limited period of time.

The Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mazar-e-Sharif announced today in a statement that Iran's consulate in this province has been transferred to Kabul due to the escalation of the war in northern Afghanistan.

With the aim of continuing its services and carrying out its missions, the Consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mazar-e-Sharif will transfer its activities from Mazar-e-Sharif to Kabul for a limited period of time.

Obviously, as soon as the situation becomes more stable, the consulate will continue its activities in this city.

According to the media sources, on Thursday, the Taliban took control of all parts of Ghazni city.

Ghazni is the tenth provincial capital that the Taliban has taken control of them in the past six days.

Marzieh Rahmani
