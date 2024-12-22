Israel failed to achieve its evil goals despite US support

The Yemeni Foreign Minister Jamal Ahmed Ali Amer and the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discussed and exchanged opinions about bilateral relations and the latest developments in the region over the phone.

What the US commits today, by grossly violating the principles and rules of international law, is on behalf of the Zionist regime and in the framework of their joint plan and it is aimed at destroying and weakening Islamic countries and dominating the region, Araghchi said on this telephone conversation, condemning the attacks of the United States, UK and the Zionist regime on Yemen.

Despite all its crimes and aggressions and enjoying the unlimited support of the US and some other Western countries, especially the US, the Zionist regime has not been able to achieve its evil goals.

The Yemeni Foreign Minister also presented a report on the latest developments in this country and praised the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the government and people of Yemen against the aggression of the enemies.

The effort of the UA and Israel is to bring the region under their control, and the big Islamic countries and nations should use their huge capacities to prevent their ambitions from being realized, he added.

