Advisor to Leader Velayati meets with president-elect Raeisi

Ali Akbar Velayati, Advisor to the Leader on International Affairs, met with President-elect Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi on Tuesday morning.

Velayati congratulated Ayatollah Raeisi on his victory in the June 18 presidential elections and wished success to the President-elect and the next administration.

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi was elected as Iran's 13th president in the Friday June 18 presidential election with 17 million 926, 345 votes, which accounts for 62% of the total votes cast in the ballot boxes.

