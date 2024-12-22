Iran envoy condoles loss of security forces in Pakistan

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Reza Amiri-Moghaddam reacted to the martyrdom of 16 Pakistani security forces and wrote, “I was saddened to hear the news of the martyrdom of 16 Pakistani security forces in a terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

“I offer my heartfelt condolences to the government, army, and noble people of Pakistan, especially the families who lost their loved ones. I pray to God Almighty to grant the martyrs the highest ranks and to grant patience and forbearance to the bereaved families,” he added.

Pakistani Taliban claimed a brazen overnight raid on an army outpost near the border with Afghanistan on Saturday, which intelligence officials said killed 16 soldiers and critically wounded five more.

The siege started after midnight and lasted about two hours as around 30 terrorists pummeled the mountainous outpost from three sides, one senior intelligence official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

MA/6324010