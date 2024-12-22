  1. Iran
On occasion of Mother's Day in Iran;

Female pilot in Iran flies plane carrying elite women

TEHRAN, Dec. 22 (MNA) – A female Iranian pilot flew an aircraft with female passengers solely for the first time in Iran to mark the National Woman Day.

Iran marks National Woman/Mother Day on Sunday which is the birthday anniversary of Hazrat Fatima (AS), the daughter of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

The "Iran Banu" flight carried 110 elite Iranian women landed at Hasheminejad International Airport in the city of Mashhad on Sunday morning which is National Mother’s Day in Iran.

The flight's pilot was Shahrzad Shams, Iran's first female pilot.

This is the first time a flight with all female passengers and flight crew has landed at Mashhad International Airport.

On the birthday anniversary of Hazrat Fatima (AS), the daughter of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH), the Iranians express their honor to the dignified status of all women and mothers who are the symbol of true love and sacrifice.

Every year, the holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (AS) hosts enthusiastic pilgrims on the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (AS).

Also, nationwide celebrations are held in Iranian cities to honor the status of Iranian mothers and women.

