Iraq concerned about return of terrorist groups to Syria

Fuad Hussein stressed in a statement on Sunday that Iraq respects the choices of the Syrian people while it is concerned about the return of terrorist groups to Syria.

Regarding the ceasefire in Gaza, he noted that Iraq has reached an understanding with the Omani parties regarding establishing an immediate ceasefire and entering aid into the Gaza Strip.

The Iraqi government has so far adopted a neutral stance regarding the developments in Syria.

The Iraqi army has also increased its presence at border points after Syria's rapid developments.

SD/6323997