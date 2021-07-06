  1. Politics
Presidents of Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast felicitate Raeisi

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – Presidents of Senegal, Benin and Ivory Coast in separate messages on Tuesday congratulated Iranian President-Elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi for his victory in Iran 2021 Presidential Election.

While wishing health and success to President-Elect of Iran in fulfilling his new responsibilities, Senegalese President Macky Sall emphasized that he eagerly seeks continuation of friendly relations and close cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Senegal.

In his congratulatory message, President of Benin Patrice Talon felicitated election of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi as 8th president of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Iran 2021 Presidential Election.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate the excellent friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Benin and emphasize my full readiness to strengthen bilateral relations by establishing constructive and win-win relations for both sides,” he said.

For his part, President of Ivory Coast (Côte d'Ivoire) Alassane Dramane Ouattara in his congratulatory message to Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi felicitated his election as 8th president of the Islamic Republic of Iran in 13th Presidential Election.

In his message, Alassane Dramane Ouattara expressed his full readiness, to strengthen friendly relations and bilateral cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Ivory Coast in line with securing interests of people of the two countries.

