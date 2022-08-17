  1. Politics
Aug 17, 2022, 2:05 PM

Raeisi congratulates Indonesia on Independence Day

Raeisi congratulates Indonesia on Independence Day

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – President Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated his Indonesian counterpart on Independence Day of Indonesia and expressed hope for further strengthening of relations between the two countries. 

Addressing Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia in a message, Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated him on Indonesian Independence Day.

In this message, Raeisi expressed hope that historical links and mutual interests will lead to strengthening relations, and stable friendships between the two great nations of Iran and Indonesia.

Referring to the countless opportunities for cooperation between the two countries, Raeisi said that the expansion of bilateral and multilateral relations can promise a new chapter in the development of relations between Iran and Indonesia, as well as the Islamic world.

AY/IRN84857063

News Code 190355
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190355/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News