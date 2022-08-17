Raeisi congratulates Indonesia on Independence Day

Addressing Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia in a message, Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated him on Indonesian Independence Day.

In this message, Raeisi expressed hope that historical links and mutual interests will lead to strengthening relations, and stable friendships between the two great nations of Iran and Indonesia.

Referring to the countless opportunities for cooperation between the two countries, Raeisi said that the expansion of bilateral and multilateral relations can promise a new chapter in the development of relations between Iran and Indonesia, as well as the Islamic world.

