Raeisi's message to Putin handed over by Iran ambassador

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Russian Federation, Kazem Jalali, met today with the Special Assistant to the President of Russia Andrei Fursenko during which the Iranian diplomat handed over a letter in response to the Russian president's congratulatory message on Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi 's victory in the June presidential elections in Iran to the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the meeting, Jalali expressed his hope that the new presidential term in Iran will be a period of growth and flourishing of bilateral cooperation between Iran and Russia.

He also raised the issue of problems faced by the Iranian students and businessmen due to the travel bans by Russia and called for a solution.

The Russian presidential aide, for his part, called the strengthening of Iran-Russia relations in the complicated global situation an inevitable necessity and said, "I strongly believe that resilience, stability and independence have made the Islamic Republic of Iran a role model for many countries and Iran is one of the most independent countries in the world."

Fursenko also touched upon the difficulties faced Iranian students and businessmen when they enter Russia, saying that "I will talk to the government officials, the deputy prime minister and the ministry of science in this regard and I will try to resolve the existing barriers, including injection and dispatching vaccines."

It is noteworthy that Vladimir Putin was the first foreign leader to congratulate Ayatollah Raeisi on his victory in the 13th round of the presidential election in Iran. In his message, Putin pointed to the good neighborliness and friendly relations between Iran and Russia and expressed hope that during Raeisi's term in office the two countries will see the increasing expansion of bilateral cooperation between the two countries."

