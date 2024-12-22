Putin sets condition for normalizing ties with US

"It is possible to do everything upon wish. We have never abandoned this wish," the head of state said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin on Sunday, responding to a question about the possibility for Russia and the United States to normalize their relations.

Everything changes in international relations and only interests remain invariable, in this case, "the interests of Russia and its people," the Russian leader stressed.

"If we see that the situation changes in a way that there are opportunities and prospects for building relations with other countries, then we are ready for that. It is not a question of us but it’s a question of them. But this should be without detriment to interests of the Russian Federation," Putin emphasized.

Speaking about changes in international relations, the Russian leader gave examples from the 19th and 20th centuries. In particular, he recalled that after the Crimea War of 1853-1856, when a series of restrictions were imposed on Russia, many wrote that it isolated itself and did not respond to injustices occurring in the world.

In response to that, as Putin went on to say, then-Foreign Minister of the Russian Empire Alexander Gorchakov sent out a letter with the following words: "Russia is not angry. Russia is concentrating."

"Gradually, as Russia was concentrating, it returned all its rights in the Black Sea as well, grew stronger and so on," the Russian leader said.

Putin also drew attention to the fact that some historians described the Crimea War as ‘World War Zero’ as practically all the European powers participated in it against Russia. However, as he went on to say, the situation changed and these same countries were already Russia’s allies during World War I.

"Everything changes and only interests remain invariable," the Russian leader concluded.

MP/