Iran strongly condemns fresh US airstrikes on Yemen

In a statement on Sunday, Baghaei strongly condemned US airstrikes on targets in Sanaa.

"The US's aggressive and repeated attacks on Yemen are not only a flagrant violation of the principles and norms of international law and the United Nations Charter, but also violate the norms and principles of international humanitarian law and amount to a war crime," said the spokesman.

Praising the honorable support and solidarity of the Yemeni people with the oppressed Palestinian nation, which is because of the Yemenis' firm faith and belief in supporting the oppressed against occupation and genocide, Baghaei called for serious action by the Islamic world and regional countries, as well as the United Nations, against the aggressive actions of the United States, Britain, and the Zionist regime against Yemen.

The US military said on Sunday that it had conducted airstrikes on Saturday on targets in the Yemeni capital of Sana’a.

MNA