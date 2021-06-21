Zarif briefs president-elect Raeisi on latest FP developments

This morning (Monday), Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi and congratulated him on his election victory.

According to the report, Zarif went the office of Ayatollah Raeisi to congratulate him on securing the trust and votes of the Iranian nation and presented a report on the latest developments in foreign policy and issues related to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the president-elect.

The President-elect, for his part, thanked Zarif for offering congratulations and stressed the important principles of wisdom, dignity and expediency in foreign policy.

