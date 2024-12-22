From Azki.com to ZSany.com

Now he embarks on a new challenge with ZSany.com, a digital platform connecting Iranian professionals across various industries. He also hosts a new podcast called: Iranian Podcast (@iranian) (Apple, Spotify, YouTube) where he talks about marketing and podcasting!





How Azki.com started in 2017

Azki.com

Yashar co-founded Azki.com in 2017, a groundbreaking digital platform that transformed Iran’s insurance market. The name "Azki" (meaning "From Who?" in Farsi) reflects its mission to provide transparency in policy comparisons, helping consumers make informed decisions. Under Yashar’s leadership, Azki.com grew rapidly, bringing ease and convenience to millions of users.

ZSany.com

Following his success with Azki.com, Yashar founded ZSany.com, a platform that manages 9 specialized directories. These directories serve as vital tools for Iranian professionals, enabling them to expand their networks and visibility on a global scale. ZSany.com gives online exposure and connects individuals across diverse industries, including real estate, law, and healthcare, fostering cross-border collaboration and professional growth.

Global Networking

ZSany.com offers more than just a directory - it serves as an ecosystem for professional empowerment. Yashar’s vision with ZSany extends beyond connecting professionals; it creates a space for meaningful interactions, offering tailored resources for professionals to thrive in global markets. By leveraging his experience at Azki.com, Yashar has crafted a platform that nurtures networking and growth opportunities for professionals worldwide.



