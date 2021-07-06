Raeisi, Assad stress boosting Iran-Syria coop.

According to SANA, al-Assad congratulated Raeisi on winning the presidential elections.

President al-Assad wished the president-elect success in the leadership of the Iranian Islamic Republic towards further progress and to continue the march of achievements in all domains.

During the telephone call, the two leaders affirmed keenness and determination to go ahead in boosting all forms of bilateral relations in all fields and to continue coordination and consultation regarding issues of mutual concern.

MAH/SANA