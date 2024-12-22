Armenia ready to develop nuclear coop. with Russia

Grigoryan made this statement at the 23rd meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Armenia and Russia, held in Moscow on December 19," Armenpress reported.

In this context, the issue of launching the second power unit of the Armenian NPP in 2026 and extending its operation until 2036 is a priority for Armenia," the Deputy PM said."I would like to express our readiness to develop cooperation with Russia in the field of the peaceful use of atomic energy.

In this context, I consider the signing of a declaration on strategic partnership in the field of nuclear medicine to be important," Grigoryan noted.

Touching upon the issue of external energy supplies, the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia mentioned that the volume of gasoline imports from Russia to Armenia during the first 11 months of the current year amounted to 145 thousand tons, diesel fuel to 139 thousand tons, and natural gas to 1.9 billion cubic meters.

