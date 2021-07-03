Rouhani cabinet members meet with president-elect Raeisi

The Minister of Defense Brigadier and Armed Forces Logistics Brigadier General Amir Hatami who had previously met with Ebrahim Raieis along with high-ranking military commanders to congratulate him on his victory in the June 18 presidential elections, met the president-elect again today and presented a report on the actions and achievements of the Ministry of Defense in various fields, including the level of defense readiness of the country in the face of threats.

Hassan Rouhani's ICT minister Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi also met with President-elect Raeisi in his office to congratulate him and presented a report on the performances and current status of the ICT ministry.

Kazem Khavazi, the Agriculture minister also met with President-elect Raeisi at his office on Saturday to congratulate him on his election victory, and in the meeting, he presented a report on his ministry to Raeisi.

Hassan Rouhani's adviser for Supervision and Strategic Affairs, Head of Plan and Budget Organization, Mohammad Bagher Nobakht also went to Raeisi's office on Saturday to congratulate him and presented a report on the situation in the country and the challenges facing the future administration in various fields.

Central Bank Governor Akbar Komijani also met with the president-elect to report on challenges in the monetary and banking fields and the country's financial situation.

President-elect Raeisi, for his part, thanked the Governor of the Central Bank for his congratulations and his report on the country's monetary and banking system, emphasizing the need for coordination of the government's economic apparatuses to solve the problems in the financial field.

It is noteworthy that other Rouhani administration's managers and economic officials previously met with Raeisi and reported to him the situation of the country and the performances of their ministries.

