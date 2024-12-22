Plane crashes near Canela Airport, in Serra Gaúcha

Initial information indicates that the aircraft was a Piper PA-42 Cheyenne, with registration PR-NDN, but it has not yet been possible to confirm this information. At the time of the crash, the city of Canela was experiencing heavy rain, fog and reduced visibility, aeroin website reported.

Sources at the Military Police confirmed to AEROIN that the aircraft crashed and that it hit a store and a hotel. So far, one fatal victim has been located, but there are no details as to whether it was one of the plane's occupants or someone on the ground.

The place where the waterfall falls is Avenida das Hortênsias, which connects Canela to Gramado, the two most famous cities in the Serra Gaúcha, and which are very popular with tourists this year for the traditional Christmas celebrations.

Preliminary data from the AirNay Radar platform indicate that the aircraft with registration PR-NDN took off from Canela at 9:12 am, made a right turn in an initial climb, but soon after entered a descending trajectory, reaching a descent rate of 3,000 feet (914 m) per minute, until the signal was lost by the local tracker, the report added.

MA/PR