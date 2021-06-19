Iran’s dried nuts exports hit 36% growth in current year

Director General of Coordinating Office of Export Promotion of Agricultural Processing Industries of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran said that export of dried nuts in first two months of current year registered 36% growth.

Iran finishes runner-up at CAFA junior C’ship

Iran’s women’s U19 football team finished in second place at the CAFA Junior Championship on Thursday.

Vienna talks to need additional time for success

The Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna said that the Vienna talks will require additional time to complete this lengthy and rather complicated process successfully.

Iran, Croatia discuss developing, broadening economic ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlić-Radman in Turkey’s Antalya on Friday on the expansion of economic ties.

Talks underway for Iranian firms presence in rebuilding Syria

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami said that talks are underway for playing the key role of competent Iranian companies in rebuilding Syria.

Renegotiation of JCPOA not to be possible: Zarif

In his meeting with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell in Turkey’s Antalya, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stressed the need to lift US sanctions and the impossibility of renegotiating the JCPOA.

Zarif meets with Venezuelan counterpart for bilateral talk

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with Foreign Minister of Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Jorge Arreaza in Turkey on Fri. on the sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum to discuss bilateral talks.

Over 10,000 new coronavirus cases detected in Iran

More than 10,000 new coronavirus cases have been detected in Iran during the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry’s spokeswoman said.

Zarif, Borrell hold talks in Antalya

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Antalya, Turkey.

Iran, Iraq discuss bilateral ties, regional security issues

Welcoming start of regional security talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized that his country is ready for developing economic relations between Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq.

Iran not to tolerate interference in nuclear, missile program

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Iran does not tolerate any interference in its nuclear, missile programs, as well as issues related to its military policies and deterrent defense.

FM Zarif emphasizes holding intra-Afghan talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stressed the need to hold intra-Afghan talks for achieving lasting peace in this country.

Ayatollah Khamenei casts his vote for Presidential election

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei cast his vote in the 13th Presidential Election as well as the 6th city council election.

MAH